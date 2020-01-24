Demi Lovato reveals emotional details behind new song, "Anyone"

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessDemi Lovato is gearing up for an emotional performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The singer, hitting the stage for her first major public performance since her 2018 overdose, just revealed new details about her new song, "Anyone," which she will debut at the show.

In an interview on ‎New Music Daily with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, Demi revealed that she created the song shortly before her overdose.

"I was recording it in a state of -- where I thought I was okay, but clearly I wasn't," she said on Friday's show. "I even listen back to it and I'm like gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself."

The singer, who's now sober, added that she views the track as, "a cry for help."

"You kind of listen back to it, and you think 'How did nobody listen to this song and think let's help this girl?'" says Demi.

She also revealed that she copes with struggles now by looking "toward the future for hope." She no longer measures her happiness based on success, instead choosing to focus on "family and friends."

Aside from her future in the music industry, Demi also has set her sights on having children.

"I want to start a family," she said. "That would be dope ... and I don't know if I see it with a man or a woman. But like, I just know that at some point, I would love to do that this decade."

