Demi Lovato responds to backlash over new single: "I literally don't care if this ruins my career"

Demi Lovato‘s new single, “Commander in Chief,” is a criticism of President Donald Trump, and some fans are angry at her for expressing her political views. But in an online post, Demi asserts her right to her own opinion and says she couldn’t care less about backlash.

In her Instagram Story, Demi wrote, “So I’m getting a lot of these comments…” and then posted one that she received on her Instagram feed.

It reads, “I hope you realize this makes people that don’t have the same political views feel like they can’t listen to you anymore. We could care less what you post about politics but this song is going to[o] far especially when the majority of your family is Republican.”

The person continued, “I’m personally ashamed to be a Lovatic right now…I really hope this doesn’t ruin your career, Demetria.”

Demi then posted her response: “You do understand as a celebrity I have a right to political views as well?…or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people…that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?”

She continued, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that…I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day….I’m…bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience i.e. your family.”

She added, “We are heading into the most important election of our lives. This song isn’t about division. This is about finding answers from our…President. So please, debate, and talk about voting.”

