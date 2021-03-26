Demi Lovato releases title track from new album, 'Dancing with the Devil'

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, Demi Lovoato released “Dancing with the Devil,” the second single from her album of the same name.

The haunting ballad chronicles Demi’s decent into addiction, which began innocently with “a little red wine” that she wanted “every night.”

“I told you I was okay, but I was lying,” she confesses to her fans in the pre-chorus.

“I was Dancing with the Devil, out of control / Almost made it to heaven, it was closer than you’ll know / Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul / It’s so hard to say no when you’re Dancing with the Devil,” Lovato sings in the chorus.

The second verse describes her introduction to drugs: “a little white line” that eventually became “a little black pipe.”

“A painful remedy/ Almost go the best of me/ I keep praying I don’t reach the end of my life,” she sings.

Lovato then begs her fans to forgive her for Dancing with the Devil.

“It feels absolutely unreal having this out right now, I love you all so so much, she shared on Instagram shortly after.

“Thank you for your support and love this week with the premiere,” she continued, referring to docuseries — also titled Dancing with the Devil — streaming now on YouTube.

Earlier on Thursday, Lovato revealed the track listing for the new album, dropping April 2:

Prelude

“Anyone”

“Dancing with the Devil”

“ICU (Madison’s Lullabye)”

The Art of Starting Over

“Intro”

“The Art of Starting Over”

“Lonely People”

“The Way You Don’t Look At Me”

“Melon Cake”

“Met Him Last Night” featuring Ariana Grande

“What Other People Say” (Demi Lovato & Sam Fischer)

“Carefully”

“The Kind of Lover I Am”

“Easy” (Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus)

“15 Minutes”

“My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend” featuring Saweeite

“California Sober”

“Mad World”

“Butterfly”

“Good Place”