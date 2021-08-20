Demi Lovato releases “Melon Cake” video in celebration of 29th birthday

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

In honor of their 29th birthday Friday, Demi Lovato has released a liberating music video for their song “Melon Cake.”

The song references Demi’s past birthdays, when the singer’s former team gave them watermelon covered in fat-free whipped cream instead of real birthday cakes in an attempt to keep their weight down.

“The song is me saying goodbye to melon cake,” Demi previously told Apple Music. “It was a big step for me, and I wanted to celebrate it.”

The video premiered exclusively on Demi’s Facebook Page, along with a behind-the-scenes feature IGTV, and a birthday-themed Stories Playlist on Instagram.

