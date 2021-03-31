Demi Lovato reenacts her 2018 overdose in upcoming "Dancing with the Devil" video

OBB Media

In her upcoming music video for “Dancing with the Devil,” Demi Lovato is recreating her 2018 near fatal overdose on screen.

Entertainment Weekly has exclusive behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot, which show Demi being wheeled into the hospital on a gurney and laying in a hospital bed.

Not only did Demi decide to portray those harrowing moments in the video, she also kept it accurate to that fateful night — down to her hair and makeup and even the clothes she wore.

Demi co-directed the video with Michael D. Ratner, who also directed her current YouTube docu-series. According to EW, they came up with the idea to have art imitate life as a way of achieving the “ultimate catharsis.” They see the video as a companion piece to the documentary.

The video will debut on YouTube’s Released Thursday night. Demi’s new album, Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, comes out Friday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

