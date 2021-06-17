Demi Lovato re-teams with Propeller to auction off clothing & special experience for Pride Month

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Demi Lovato is once again teaming up with Propeller to raise money for a good cause by auctioning off their clothing — as well as a very special experience.

On Propeller, you can bid outright for a number of outfits Demi wore on the Tell Me That You Love Me Tour, with proceeds going to support the Human Rights Campaign’s work to ensure that all LGBTQ people are treated equally around the world.

Alternately, you can enter to win stage-worn items by accruing points, which you do by either donating small amounts to a cause such as The Trevor Project, or taking action, like joining the HRC’s Count Me In campaign for trans and non-binary equality.

The grand prize is a trip to a mirrored structure called The Invisible House in Joshua Tree, CA, where Demi stayed while shooting photos for their latest album. The prize includes flights, accommodations, a gift bag, a photoshoot with a professional photographer, the chance to explore Joshua Tree National Park, and a “sound bath meditation” in a chamber called the Integratron.

“Pride is a time to celebrate, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to secure equal rights for all,” Demi writes on Instagram.

Demi has also teamed with Henry Masks to create a four-pack of Pride-themed masks, with 25% of the proceeds going to The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Center for Transyouth Health and Development, which, the company says, helps “young people and their families as they navigate their gender journey.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.