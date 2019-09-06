Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini photo: "Sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato posted an unedited bikini photo of herself Thursday, along with an empowering message about loving your body.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited,” Demi captioned the photo. "And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!"

She adds, "I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got."

Demi goes on to say that she wants this new chapter in her life to be about "being authentic" and not about "trying to meet someone else’s standards." She says it's been "such a great feeling" to be back working in TV and film without stressing herself out with a strenuous workout schedule or crazy diet.

"Anyway, here's me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I'm working on an anthem..," she writes.

She adds, "also. Just so everyone's clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

Her post drew support from fellow celebrities, including Bebe Rexha, Ashley Graham, her manager Scooter Braun, Amy Schumer, Hailey Bieber, Ruby Rose, Sarah Hyland, Megan Mullally, and her Bachelorette crush Mike Johnson.

"Literally shaking still…that was so hard for me to post," Demi later wrote on her Instagram Story. "But wow..so blown away by the love and support..let's be the change we want to see!"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.