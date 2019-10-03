Demi Lovato posts, then deletes, apology for Israel photos

ABC/Paula LoboAfter facing criticism for posting photos of her “spiritual” trip to Israel, Demi Lovato wrote an apology message to anyone she may have offended -- then removed the post a short time later.

In the since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, the singer explained that the trip was not meant to be a political statement about the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” she wrote. “I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone.”

She added, “With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

Demi apologized for not being more educated on the conflict but says the trip was meant to be “a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT.”

She added that she was “going against all advice” by writing the apology message.

"I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people,” she concluded. "I love my fans, all of them, from all over the world."

On Tuesday, Demi shared photos from the trip, including being baptized in the Jordan river and visiting the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul," she wrote on Tuesday. "I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel"

The photos remained on her page Thursday, but she has turned the comments off.

