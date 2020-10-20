Demi Lovato posts message instructing fans on how to…contact aliens?

Demi Lovato‘s social media posts are usually full of self-empowering messages, information on her music, or statements that support causes important to her. But a recent post features the Grammy-nominated singer offering her fans advice on how to, um, contact extraterrestrial life.

The post, which features photos and video of the night sky with bright objects visible, comes with a lengthy caption, in which Demi explains that she’s been in Joshua Tree, California with “a small group of loved ones” and Dr. Steven Greer.

Greer’s Instagram bio describes him as “one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilizations.”

Demi then writes, “Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.”

She then states, “If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.”

Demi then urges fans to download Greer’s paid app, CE5, which stands for “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind.”

“It will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try – keep trying – it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!),” she writes. “Happy communicating.”

Confused fans responded with comments like, “Girl, you trippin,” “lmaoooo what the hell” and “What the actual f?”

“wtf Demi, I love you but this is kinda crazy and ridiculous,” added another.

By Andrea Dresdale

