Demi Lovato poster banned in UK for offending Christians

Demi Lovato‘s posters advertising their Holy Fvck album are now banned in the United Kingdom because they apparently offended Christians.

BBC reports the six posters, which depicted the album’s artwork, were taken down because they are said to have combined sexuality with religion. The Advertising Standards Authority made the move after four complaints were lodged over seeing Demi “bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix.”

The ASA said Demi was “in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross.” Because these elements were a “serious offense” to Christians, the organization ruled the posters were “likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion.”

In addition to the imagery, British officials didn’t like the album’s title, which technically is a curse word since a “v” takes place of the “u” in the F-word. The ASA said the posters were erected where children could see them. Because of that, they “considered that the ad was likely to result in serious and widespread offense and had been targeted irresponsibly.”

The posters had been put up by Polydor Records, a facet of Universal Music Operations Ltd., when Holy Fvck arrived in August. The company claims it checked with an agency that specializes in outdoor advertising, which reviewed and signed off on the posters, before putting them up. Despite getting the green light, the six posters were removed four days after the complaints were made.

Universal Music Operations Ltd. has since been warned by the ASA to not cause offense in the future.

Holy Fvck was released August 19, 2022. It is Demi’s eighth studio album.

