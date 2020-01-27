Demi Lovato performs heartbreaking ballad "Anyone" for the first time at Grammy Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Members of the audience at Sunday night's Grammy Awards were moved to tears when Demi Lovato took the stage for the first time in years to perform her emotionally raw ballad "Anyone."

Accompanied by just a piano, Lovato, dressed in a flowing white gown, had to pause just seconds into her emotional performance in order to hold back tears. After taking a few moments to recollect herself, she began again as tears streamed down her face.

"I tried to talk to my piano/ I tried to talk to my guitar/ Talked to my imagination/ Confided in to alcohol," Lovato sang as her voice continued to grow in strength so she could belt out her signature vocals.

The audience was brought to their feet as Lovato powerful voice carried her into the chorus, "Anyone, please send me anyone/ Lord, is there anyone?/ I need someone/ Anyone, please send me anyone/ Lord, is there anyone?/ I need someone."

Upon finishing, she received a standing ovation as members of the audience wiped away tears of their own.

In a pre-Grammy interview on ‎New Music Daily with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1, Demi revealed more details about her ultra-emotional ballad.

"I was recording it in a state of -- where I thought I was okay, but clearly I wasn't," she said on Friday's show. "I even listen back to it and I'm like gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself."

The singer, who's now sober, added that she views the track as, "a cry for help."

Lovato hasn't released new music since her overdose in July 2018.

