Demi Lovato pays $7 million for new mansion in "family friendly" neighborhood

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato sold her Hollywood Hills home — the location of her near-fatal 2018 overdose — for just over $8 million. Now, she’s found a brand-new place to live.

Dirt.com reports that Demi’s snapped up a large estate, done in modern farmhouse style, for $7 million. The home is in a “more low-key” area of L.A. — specifically in a “family friendly” neighborhood in Studio City, reports the website.

Among the amenities in the 8,500 square foot, six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home: an elevator, a soundproof home theater, a two-car garage plus a second underground garage for up to four additional vehicles, and a full outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue.

There’s also a pool/spa, a fireplace in the master bedroom and a basement lounge that looks into the underground garage, which real estate agents apparently call an “auto museum.”

You can check out all the pics of Demi’s new pad over at Dirt.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.