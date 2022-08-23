Demi Lovato opens up about wanting kids: “Having a family is really important to me”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Demi Lovato is a Grammy-winning singer, actor, director and producer — but there’s one title they say is missing from their resume: parent.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the “Substance” artist opened up about their dreams of having a family of their own one day. “My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane ’cause I’ve already done that,” Demi joked. “Things like having a family is really important to me.”

They noted becoming a parent, to them, is “the substance of life.”

Demi also reflected on how much they’ve matured since entering the spotlight over two decades ago. “I’ve been through a lot, you know, and I’m really proud of myself,” they said. “And sometimes I look in the mirror and I just say, ‘I am so proud of you. You’re doing great and I love you.'”

This evolution is embodied in their new album, Holy Fvck, which they say is a representation of their most “authentic self.”

“I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me,” Demi said. “Finding my own voice was really important to me and now I understand that I am in control of my life. I make my own decisions and I’m my own boss.”

“I’ve really figured out who I am,” the singer continued, adding they’ve “never felt so sure of myself and grounded.”

Demi previously touched upon wanting children when speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, saying, “I don’t know why I want to say this, but I can’t wait to have kids some day.”

The “Anyone” singer recently celebrated their 30th birthday, ringing in the big 3-0 on August 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.