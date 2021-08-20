Demi Lovato opens up about their gender journey, “I’m a very fluid person”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato announced recently they are non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them. However, that doesn’t mean that the “Confident” singer will always identify that way.

Appearing at The 19th Represents Summit, Demi opened up about their gender, sharing that it’s “a journey forever.”

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me,” they candidly stated. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”

“And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but… it’s about keeping it open and free,” Demi added. “I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”

The “Tell Me You Love Me” powerhouse also revealed that the pandemic and the demise of their relationship with Max Ehrich was “probably the best thing that’s happened to me” and acted as a catalyst for them.

“I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted. And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self,” Demi shared.

“I really started to identify with close friends and family as non-binary towards the end of last year,” they continued. “And yeah, it was the dissolvement [sic] of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today.”

