Demi Lovato opens up about the spiritual meaning behind new tattoo

ABC/Demi LovatoFresh off her show stopping performances at the Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards, Demi Lovato finally returned to Instagram after a self-imposed hiatus by opening up about her beautiful new tattoo.

The 27-year-old candidly revealed on Tuesday alongside a photo of the new ink on her back, "I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by Alessandro Capozzi" -- a NYC and LA-based celebrity tattoo artist.

The "Anyone" singer went on to praise Capozzi, which she reveals she met through producer Scooter Braun, and said that it "was an experience" working with him.

The two collaborated on the design because the singer didn't know what she wanted at first. The design came together as Lovato shared details about "my life and where I was at in that moment" which resulted in the two creating "a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having."

Explains the singer, "Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding."

The new ink also happens to be next to Demi's "Survivor" tattoo.

"Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!!," gushed Lovato.

Capozzi was quick to respond to the "Cool for the Summer" singer's post and sweetly wrote back, "You are an incredible human. I could see you went through a lot and how that shaped you into becoming such a confident and strong woman."

The tattoo, titled "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII" was first revealed by the celebrity tattoo artist in December.

