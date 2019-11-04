Demi Lovato opens up about personal struggles in first major interview since overdose — teases new music

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato is opening up about her insecurities and so much more in her first major interview in over a year.

Teen Vogue interviewed the 27-year-old artist about body acceptance, past struggles, and self image. When asked about what she's been up to the past year, Demi reveals, "I think it's been a very introspective year for me. I've learned a lot, been through a lot."

She adds that one of her biggest struggles she overcame in the past year was body acceptance, noting that she wrestled with an eating disorder when she was younger. In her answer, she says the worst hurdle was complimenting her body while looking at it in the mirror because she didn't believe what she was saying.

So, she switched up her words of praise and kept telling herself that she was "healthy," and worked on expressing gratitude for the body she was given.

The "Cool for the Summer" artist added, "Embracing my body as it is naturally is why I took the month of October off the gym." When she struggled with an eating disorder, Demi says she would work out "to an unhealthy extreme."

However, Lovato wanted to remind readers that she is so much more than her past struggles and plans to reclaim her title as a singer in the near future. "I have new music coming. I didn't say when — now I'm just teasing you," she tells Teen Vogue. "When the time is right, I will put it out there. I am dying to release new music ... but everything in due time."

All in all, with new music on the way and a new outlook on life, the singer is saying -- dare we say -- "Confident."