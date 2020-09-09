Demi Lovato on new mental health campaign: "You are absolutely not alone right now"

Demi Lovato started the year with a bang: singing at the Super Bowl, performing on the Grammys and releasing a new single, “I Love Me.” Then COVID-19 put the brakes on her plans.

“The first few weeks were actually a little confusing because I was so prepared to, y’know, start my quote – unquote, comeback, release music that I hadn’t released in years and talk about the things that I wanted to talk about for so long,” Demi told Amy Robach on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Specifically, following time out of the spotlight after her near-fatal overdose in 2018, Demi wanted to use her platform to continue to advocate for mental health.

“[I’m] just a little embarrassed that I’ve gone through some of the things or made some of the choices that I’ve made,” she said. “And I think that’s natural for anybody that’s made mistakes in their mental illnesses.”

She adds, “But I also know that a part of getting rid of the stigma is spreading the awareness and talking about it.”

To that end, Demi’s teamed with Talkspace, an online therapy platform that connects people with licensed therapists from the privacy of their own homes and devices.

For those struggling, Demi has one message: “You are absolutely not alone right now.”

“There are so many people, more than ever before, that are feeling exactly what you’re feeling,” she said. “When you are struggling, sometimes you tend to seek out permanent solutions for temporary problems, but those have lasting impacts that make a ripple effect in so many people’s lives.”

“There are people there that love you and care about you and that will answer the phone if you call,” Demi added. “And if they’re not there for you, put on my music and I’ll be there.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.