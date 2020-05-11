Demi Lovato offering new virtual reality experience for her fans

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

With quarantine forcing everything to go virtual these days, Demi Lovato has found a new, creative way to connect with her fans.

The singer and Island Records have teamed up with CEEK Virtual Reality to offer exclusive VR content for her Lovatics.

Demi is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video for “I Love Me,” as well as a face-to-face interview with CEEK filmed in 360. In the clip, Demi reveals her vision for the video, her songwriting process and highlights from throughout her career.

The VR clip will be exclusively available on the CEEK platform, which you can download on iOS, Android, Facebook Oculus and HTC. It can be viewed through CEEK’s mobile Virtual Reality headset or in 2D on desktops, laptops, and tablets via Ceek.com.

