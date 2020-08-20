Demi Lovato marks birthday with plea for justice for Breonna Taylor, offers wardrobe as reward for action

Demi Lovato‘s been through a lot over the past few years, including a drug overdose, so it’s no surprise that she’s happy to be celebrating her birthday today, Thursday. But she’s also using her platform to call for social justice.

On Twitter and Instagram, Demi wrote, “I’m so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday. Join me in taking a stand for Breonna Taylor.”

With her caption, she posted a photo of Taylor, which appears under the following text: “Today is my 28th birthday…a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience.”

Demi then goes on to write that she’s launched a campaign in Breonna’s honor “that includes pre-written letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links and donation links.”

“No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor,” the message concludes. “Start taking action now.”

If you go to the link in Demi’s bio, you’ll land on Propeller.la/demibday, where you’ll find buttons allowing you to send emails and letters, and sign petitions. For every action you take, you amass “experience points,” which you can then trade in for chances to win rewards, in the form of pieces from Demi’s wardrobe.

Items up for grabs include a jumpsuit she wore as part of a Halloween costume in 2017, a jacket she wore on tour in 2014, and several other pieces.

In a YouTube video, Demi explains what to do, and notes, “We need change more than ever before.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

