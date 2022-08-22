Demi Lovato marks 30th birthday with sweet tribute from boyfriend, wishes from celeb pals

ABC/Paula Lobo

Demi Lovato left 29 behind on Saturday and hit the big 3-0, and they seemed incredibly happy to be spending their special day with their new love, Canadian musician Jordan Lutes, aka Jutes.

On their Instagram Stories, Demi posted footage of their “birthday breakfast,” showing Jutes cooking them eggs in a balloon-decorated kitchen. Both artists both posted a mirror selfie of them together, with the caption “bday b***h and her love.” People reports that the two were later seen out to dinner at the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

On his Instagram, Jutes posted photos and videos of himself and Demi sharing loving moments and kisses, and wrote, “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine.”

He added, ” i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything.”

Demi responded on their Instagram Stories, “I love YOU. Thank you baby.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” also reposted birthday wishes from celebrity pals like Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson and Sam Smith, as well as their mom, friends and fans.

On Friday, Demi released their new album, Holy F**k.

