Demi Lovato making new music for her loyal Lovatics

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboFor many fans, Demi Lovato's return to the spotlight won't be complete until they get some new music from the star...and it seems that time has now come.

On her Instagram Story, Demi posted some footage of music producer Oak Felder in the studio jamming out to...something -- there's no sound included. "Wouldn't y'all like to hear..." she captioned the video, which was then followed by a "YES" and a laughing/crying emoji. Oak previously produced tracks for Demi's last album Tell Me You Love Me, including "Sorry Not Sorry."

Next, over a still image of a microphone in the studio, Demi wrote, "Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics. The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy. If you hating – that ain’t you, BYE.”

Earlier this week, Demi made her relationship with model Austin Wilson Instagram official, posting a photo of him nuzzling her with the caption, "My [heart emoji]." Austin shared a mirror selfie of the two of them together, captioned "My love."

It's not clear how long Demi and Austin have been dating, but she was recently linked to Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, who spilled the tea on their private dates by revealing that the singer is "a really good kisser."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.