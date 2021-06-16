Demi Lovato makes Jane Fonda tear up on latest podcast episode

Dana Trippe

Demi Lovato shared an emotional moment with legendary actress Jane Fonda on the latest episode of 4D with Demi Lovato.

The two spoke about Demi’s near fatal overdose in 2018, and Demi talked about what kept them going after that.

“There was a voice inside of me that said, ‘You’re not living, and if you don’t start living your life for you it’s going to be your demise,’” Demi said on the podcast. “So I woke up and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares — no matter who in the patriarchy it shakes — I’m going to live my truth for me.’”

As Demi spoke, Jane was seen dabbing away tears, prompting Demi to ask what she was feeling.

“What you’re saying is so brave. It’s so, so brave, I wish I could hug you right now. I’m so glad to hear you say all this, Demi,” Jane said. “I’m just so proud of you and I’m so glad, and I admire it so much.”

The 83-year-old added, “I’m so glad that you came out of that because I’ve seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realization and that you’re finding your real truth and it’s just wonderful. It’s just wonderful.”

“That means everything coming from you,” Demi said.

