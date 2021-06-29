Demi Lovato launching new shortform talk show next month on Roku Channel

Courtesy of Roku

Demi Lovato‘s got a lot to say. After launching their podcast last month, the singer is about to debut their own talk show.

Demi will launch a shortform talk show on the Roku Channel, debuting Friday, July 30. The Demi Lovato Show was originally set for Quibi under the title Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, before that streaming service went under.

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Demi says in a statement. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and, more importantly, learn, together.”

They add, “There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel.”

The show will cover topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and more. It’ll feature celebrity guests including Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale and YouTube star Nikita Dragun.

Demi’s got a bunch of other projects in the works, including the NBC single-camera comedy pilot Hungry and a four-part Peacock docuseries tentatively titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato. Their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, debuts new episodes every week.

