Demi Lovato, Kim Petras and more score GLAAD Media Award nominations

ABC/Paula Lobo

The GLAAD Media Awards are ready to honor the next class of LGBTQ artists and allies who uplifted the community over the past year.

People like Kim Petras and Demi Lovato were highlighted by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and are among this year’s group of nominees for outstanding music artist. They will compete against fellow honorees Betty Who, Hayle Kiyoko, Fletcher, Aitta, Rina Sawayama, Orville Peck and others.

Dove Cameron is up for the GLAAD Award breakthrough music artist, alongside fellow acts Steve Lacy, Omar Apollo, Doechii, Jordy and more.

David Archuleta is up for outstanding variety or talk show episode for his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, as is Kelly Clarkson for her daytime talk show’s episode “Spirit Day.”

In addition, Selena Gomez‘s show Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for outstanding comedy series, while Harry Styles‘ My Policeman is up for outstanding film – limited release.

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards will be held March 30 in Los Angeles. Another ceremony will take place in New York City on May 13.

