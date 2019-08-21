Demi Lovato joins Netflix's musical comedy 'Eurovision' alongside Will Ferrell

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato is officially part of the new Netflix musical comedy, Eurovision.

Entertainment Weekly reports the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer will be playing the part of Katiana, one of Iceland's best singers. She'll star alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan.

Ferrell confirmed the news via a birthday shoutout video on on Netflix's Twitter.

"We want to make a very special announcement about a brand-new cast member and it just so happens to be her birthday today," Ferrell declares while holding a cake in his hands, "And I made her this wonderful cake from scratch."

The video then switches to a boomerang of Lovato blowing out the candles and looking up at the camera.

Eurovision will be her first movie since 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The former Disney star sparked rumors early Tuesday that she joined the movie when paparazzi spotted her arriving at the Eurovision set on her birthday.

She later rang in 27 with Ariana Grande and manager Scooter Braun.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.