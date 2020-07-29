Demi Lovato joining GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato is among the newly announced celebrities who will join the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday.

The singer will appear along with Jennifer Garner, Charli XCX, Kandi Burress, late-night host Lilly Singh, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous Getty and more. Broadway star Ben Platt joins the list of performers.

Demi has been a longtime advocate for GLAAD and LGBTQ rights. Back in 2016, she received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, which is presented to “allies who have a made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

This year’s ceremony will also feature previously announced appearances by Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, the cast and producers of Pose, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde and more.

The event will stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Logo on Monday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.