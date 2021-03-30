Demi Lovato is launching her own podcast, kicking off new TikTok series 'Headstream'

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

She has a revealing YouTube docu-series and an album dropping Friday, but Demi Lovato has a lot more to say. The singer announced on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she’s also launching her own podcast.

“Can’t wait to share more,” Demi wrote about the new venture, a collaboration with Cadence 13, OBB Sound and SB Projects.

In a video message, Demi shared, “More details coming in May. You’ll be able to hear it on the brand new Audacy app and everywhere that you listen to your podcasts.”

Meanwhile, Demi’s new album, Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, drops on April 2. That day at 7 p.m. ET, she’ll be the first artist featured on a new TikTok LIVE interactive series called Headstream.

According to TikTok, Headstream will feature Demi acting as both the host and the guest, as she shares the creative process and stories behind her new songs, as well as “some weird trivia.” There will also be a live listening session featuring the new album. Then, on Monday, Demi will perform the new material on TikTok LIVE starting at 9 p.m. ET.

