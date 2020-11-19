Demi Lovato is almost unrecognizable with her bold new hairstyle

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Say goodbye to Demi Lovato‘s signature long flowing hair and hello to a bold new style. On Wednesday, the “Anyone” singer debuted a fresh and dramatic haircut — a blonde undercut.

“I did a thing,” Lovato first teased on Instagram, posting a photo of her back turned to the camera as her hands run through her dramatically shorter hair, exposing the undercut on the back of her head.

The rocker-like haircut, where her blonde tips are in direct contrast to her dark brunette roots, earned Lovato immediate praise from her famous friends, such as Ruby Rose who enthusiastically cheered before seeing the full reveal, “Yes you did!!!”

A few hours later, though, Lovato stunned fans with a series of snaps that showcased her complete transformation, an edgy look accentuated with a smokey cat-eye, a dramatic brow and black leather outfit.

“New new,” the 28-year-old announced and added in a lightning emoji that sent fans scrambling to determine if that was a possible clue about an upcoming album or single.

Of course, Demi’s comment section was flooded with high praise, with Modern Family alum Lucy Hale gushing, “Ohhhhh my God.”

Other stars weighing in on the Grammy nominee’s daring makeover were Kerry Washington, praising her “Gorge” makeover, and model Ashley Graham who left a series of heart eye emojis.

Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a very telling comment from Lovato’s stylist, Siena, who teased, “And to the next chapter…”

It’s been long rumored that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has been quietly working on her seventh studio album, which fans are currently referring to as DL7 until an official title is announced.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.