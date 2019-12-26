Demi Lovato gets inspirational new tattoo following breakup with Austin Wilson

ABC/Demi Lovato

ABC/Demi LovatoA week after Demi Lovato showed off her meaningful new "Survivor" tattoo, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has added another. However, this one is considerably more intricate and detailed.

Celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi revealed Demi's new ink on Christmas Eve, which is a girl with butterfly wings, which are disintegrating, as she is being carried upward by three doves. The new tattoo is located between her shoulder blades, to the right of her recent "Survivor" script.

The new ink, entitled "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII," carries a significant meaning for Lovato.

As Capozzi wrote in his Instagram caption, "We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit."

He elaborates, "The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness."

He then congratulated the 27-year-old on her "inspiring journey" and said it was an honor "to have represented this for you."

The "Confident" singer is seen thanking Capozzi and raving about her new tattoo in the comments section, "it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented."

Demi will celebrate staying sober for a year and a half in January, following her terrifying overdose in July 2018. However, the ink also comes just days after her breakup with model boyfriend Austin Wilson. She has since deleted all posts pertaining to their relationship.

As previously reported on People, the two parted ways because Demi is "concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God."

Demi hasn't posted to Instagram since December 4 when she cryptically hinted "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...."