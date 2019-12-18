Demi Lovato gets a meaningful new tattoo

ABC/Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is entering 2020 with a new tattoo that bears an important message.

While the "Sorry Not Sorry" didn't reveal her new ink on her respective social media accounts, which keeps her promise that the next time fans hear from her she'll "be singing," the artist behind the new ink was more than happy to show off his latest creation on Instagram.

LA-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo revealed the singer's new body art, which is the word "Survivor" delicately written in cursive on her neck.

"On a real one," He captions, alongside a strong arm and praying emoji.

While it is unknown exactly what inspired Demi's new tattoo, fans were quick to theorize what it could possibly mean.

The new ink comes over a year after her near-fatal overdose. While the singer has been candid with her struggles with sobriety, she has also openly talked about her battles with eating disorders and mental health, such as her diagnosis with Bipolar disorder.

With that, the popular theory is that the tattoo signifies Demi's personal victories over her numerous obstacles. However, fans didn't completely rule out that the tattoo could be a hint to her upcoming new music.

As for the tattoo artist, Woo is no stranger to neck tattoos, as he famously inked Justin Bieber's "Forever" neck tattoo, as well as his wife Hailey's "Lover" script on her neck, as well.

