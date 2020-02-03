Demi Lovato finds "dreams really do come true" after singing National Anthem at Super Bowl

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboWhen some people dream, they like to dream big. That's certainly true for Demi Lovato, who sang a gorgeous rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

However, not many fans were probably aware that, on Sunday, Demi also fulfilled a goal she set for herself 10 years ago.

Tweeting on February 7, 2010, the then 17-year-old Disney star wrote, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnee dayyy...." Turns out her inspirational message was actually a prophecy.

However, it wasn't Lovato who revealed this amazing discovery. It was her manager Scooter Braun who pointed it out on Sunday, but fans gave the "Anyone" singer a pass because she was probably too busy prepping for her big performance.

Posting on Sunday, Braun sweetly captioned against a screengrab of the decade-old tweet, "10 years later. Dreams do come true." The second photo in the slideshow really hammers in the point, as it's the NFL poster advertising Lovato's upcoming anthem performance.

Lovato happily agreed when she copied Braun's post to her own profile, "Dreams really do come true y’all."

Braun attended Sunday's Super Bowl in support of Demi and gushed about her "absolutely stunning" performance in his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, after graciously thanking the NFL for tapping her to perform the National Anthem, Lovato began liveblogging the halftime show in her respective stories, showing her fans what it was like to watch Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Hard Rock Stadium.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.