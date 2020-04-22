Demi Lovato encourages others to seek mental health help amid COVID-19

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our LivesWhen it comes to managing mental health, Demi Lovato has been there and done that, which is why she's doing her part to help others do the same.

"It’s so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know where to turn or who to talk to," the 27-year-old explained to People. "You’re afraid that these thoughts you’re having are too dark, and you need guidance. That’s where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling."

"Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak," she remarked. "But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is."

On Monday, the "I Love Me" singer announced on Instagram she was helping launch The Mental Health Fund, a group of four organizations that provide crisis intervention via text message.

"So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times," Lovato captioned the post. "That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19. You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7."

So far, just over $2 million of their $5 million goal has been raised. Those wanting to donate to the cause can do so on their GoFundMe page.

