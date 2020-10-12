Demi Lovato drops a "fun fact" about her chest size in new body positivity post

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Demi Lovato opened up about her past eating disorder over the weekend and listed one reason why she is thankful to have overcome it.

As it turns out, she’s thankful for her cleavage.

Alongside a photo of herself showing off her body in a tight tank top, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that her past eating disorders made it impossible for her to develop her current curves.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted,” Lovato penned in a lengthy caption on Friday.

The singer noted that she used to hate her small chest size, “and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!!”

Demi then attested to the fact that her cleavage is not assisted by medical enhancement or push-up bras, boasting, “It’s all me!”

“They’re gonna change too,” Demi added, but said that she’ll be fine, no matter how her body looks in the future. “Let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony.”

She then urged her followers to open up to her and share their “experience when making peace with your eating issues” because “I’d love to hear!!!”

In a 2016 s interview, Demi shared that she was nine when she developed her first eating disorder: binge eating and purging. That eventually spiraled into bulimia, and the star credits being sent to rehab for helping her establish a healthy relationship with food and her body once again.

By Megan Stone

