Demi Lovato dishes on her current pop faves, from Harry Styles to Dua Lipa

Demi Lovato's been working hard on a new album, but she still has time to check out what's happening on the charts. In a new video interview with Harper's Bazaar, she talks about some of the artists who are inspiring her these days...and one particular music video that made her mom cry.

While Demi says her biggest musical influences overall are "power vocalists" like Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston, she says stars who are inspiring her "right now" include Rosalia -- "She's so sick, love her," says Demi -- and Dua Lipa.

"I love what she's doing. Her songs are super-catchy," Demi says of Dua.

Asked to name a favorite music video, she gushes, "I just watched Harry Styles, 'Adore You' -- with the fish? Oh my God!"

In the video, Harry rescues a tiny fish and brings it home, where it quickly outgrows a number of different tanks. Finally, Harry and his neighbors help the fish -- which is now enormous -- return to the sea.

"I sent it to my mom and my mom cried!" Demi laughs. "Like, it's that cute. So if you haven't seen it, you have to see it."

As for older, more classic videos, Demi says, "I think you can't ever beat 'Bad Romance' by Lady Gaga or 'Toxic' by Britney Spears. Like, those videos are so iconic and just amazing."

As for Demi's own music, the song "I Love Me" is out now. No word yet on when the album -- her first since 2017 -- will drop, but she says, "I really hope that you enjoy it. I put my heart and soul into this. And...I definitely think you'll be able to hear that when you listen to it."

On Friday, Demi and Sam Smith will release a duet called "I'm Ready."

