Demi Lovato dishes on celebrity FaceTime sessions with Ariana, Katy — and Bill Clinton?

Chris Haston/NBC

Demi Lovato's quarantine definitely sounds more fun than our quarantine.

During a video appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the singer revealed her manager, Scooter Braun, has been hosting group celebrity FaceTime sessions.

"It's actually really funny because the first night that I got on, I answered the phone and it was [former President] Bill Clinton on FaceTime. He was the guest of honor,” Demi says. “And all the sudden I see Ariana [Grande] and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night it's somebody new."

Demi says she got the most excited when Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas was on the call.

"I freaked out over Mark from Love Is Blind," she admits. "It's just really funny because you can't really get anybody on there in the entertainment business that would be cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business.”

She adds, “So you have to get somebody on there that's a politician or from a reality show. I think we had someone from Tiger King one night. It's so wild. It's like, who's gonna be next?"

Demi also says she’s been loving spending quality time with her family in quarantine, but fans also know she’s been spending time with rumored new boyfriend Max Ehrich. Demi accidentally crashed his Instagram Live session earlier this week.

