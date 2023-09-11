Demi Lovato “didn’t know what to do with herself” when she first spotted boyfriend Jutes

Roger Kisby/WWD via Getty Images

Demi Lovato was thunderstruck when she met her boyfriend Jutes aka Canadian musician Jordan Lutes.

In an advance clip of the LadyGang podcast obtained by People, Demi says she met Jutes, with whom she’s been linked since August of 2022, when he participated in a recording session for her 2022 album, HOLY FVCK.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session. He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music,” Demi tells the podcast hosts. “So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

“I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself,’” she continues.

However, because Jutes kept everything professional, it took “a couple months” for them to become a couple. “He was just so focused on the music,” Demi explains. “So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

Starting out as friends turned out to be a huge help in their relationship, she notes.

“I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a let down,” Demi says. “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.”

Celebrating Demi’s birthday last month, Jutes wrote on Instagram, “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing … i didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met u … i couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby.”

