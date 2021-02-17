Demi Lovato debuts trailer for 'Dancing with the Devil' docuseries, featuring new title song

Interview still from “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” | Credit: OBB MEDIA

It appears that none of us knew just how close to death Demi Lovato has come in her young life, but now it appears we’re going to find out.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack — my doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes,” Demi reveals in the just-dropped official trailer for her new docuseries, Dancing with the Devil.

It’s not clear if at that moment she’s speaking specifically about her near-fatal 2018 overdose, though one friend is seen commenting, “She should be dead.” Later on, that same friend says, “Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?”

Eager to set the record straight, at one point in the trailer Demi tells the filmmakers, “FYI, I’m just gonna say it all, and then if we don’t want to use any of it, we can take it out?”

The trailer also features snippets of a dramatic new Demi song, also titled “Dancing with the Devil.”

The four-part docuseries, which features contributions from Demi’s family, her pals and her famous friends like Elton John and Christina Aguilera, premieres on March 23.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.