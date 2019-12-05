Demi Lovato cryptically hints that new music is coming soon

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessIt's been over two years since Demi Lovato released new music. However, it seems fans wont't have to wait much longer to hear what the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has cooking up.

"The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." Demi revealed in an all-black Instagram post on Wednesday. Immediately after her post, the 27-year-old wrote in her Stories, "Don't believe the rumors" along with an upside down smile emoji against a jet black background.

While there isn't much else for fans to speculate on if Lovato is simply teasing a new single or a full-length studio album, which would be her seventh, both fans and celebrity friends jumping for joy in the comments section.

"YES" Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown cheers while model Ashley Graham spams Lovato with celebratory emojis.

Demi's boyfriend Austin Wilson also voiced his support by posting three red heart emojis.

Lovato's new manager Scooter Braun, whom she signed with in May, liked the Instagram post, which further fueled hope that new music is on the horizon.

The "Confident" singer first began teasing her new album when she wrote in her Instagram Stories back in June, "You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it." She later confirmed the album a month later on her 27th birthday.

Demi last released new music with her June 2017 single, "Sober," in which the singer revealed that, after six years of sobriety, she had relapsed. Lovato suffered an overdose a little over a month later and, since then, has dedicated herself to a healthier, more confident, and sober lifestyle.

