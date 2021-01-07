Demi Lovato criticizes influencers who are partying during the pandemic

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is not sorry about venting her contempt for people flouting COVID-19 restrictions in order to have a good time.

The “Anyone” singer recently took to her Instagram stories to put celebrities who bragged about their luxurious vacations over the holidays on blast.

Demi plucked a meme posted by the joke account @assistantsvsagents in order to make her point, which shows a schoolgirl covering the face of another student with the bell of her tuba. The instrument is labeled “Instagram stories partying in Tulum and Miami” while the girl backed against the wall by the tuba represents “Everyone being good people.”

Celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and influencer sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were criticized for vacationing in the tropics over the holidays as the country grapples with a surge of COVID-19-related deaths and infections.

Demi expressed her dismay that certain individuals ignored recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that urged Americans to stay home for the holidays.

“Just curious… what the f*** are y’all doing,” she snapped.

Lovato’s outrage comes several months after the “Still Have Me” singer lost her grandfather, Perry, over the summer and was unable to hold a memorial service because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In other news, on Wednesday, Demi said she was working on “something special” after the “assault on democracy” by pro-Trump protestors who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.