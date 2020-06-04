Demi Lovato commemorates Breonna Taylor ahead of what would have been her 27th birthday

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhen it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement Demi Lovato is all aboard.

Since the killing of George Floyd, the 27-year-old pop star has been actively using her platform to provide information to her followers about how to support the cause while sharing information on activism and racism, as well as, how to donate.

However, Floyd isn't the only one the "I Love Me" singer has recognized. On Wednesday, she took a moment to shed some light on Breonna Taylor, a woman who was killed by police in her Louisville home in March, ahead of what would have been Taylor's 27th birthday.

"It’s Breonna Taylor’s birthday this Friday... She was an EMT on the frontlines during corona," the repost from another Instagram account read adding that "her favorite colors were blue and purple and Kevin Gates was "one of her favorite artists."

The message continued, "Around midnight on March 13th police broke down her door and shot her 8 times, no evidence of a crime was uncovered. The sole crime was the murder of Breonna Taylor. Her crime being asleep in her own home."

The post then urged people to "honor Breonna’s birthday" by sending cards to the attorney general and directions on how to write to the governor.

"The most underserved demographic in America is black women, we cannot allow them to forget Breonna," the post concluded.

By Danielle Long

