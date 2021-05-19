Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, will use they/them pronouns going forward

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, explaining that the term “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.”

On social media, Demi writes, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” Demi explains.

In a clip from their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato that they posted on Instagram, Demi further explains that after doing “some healing and some self-reflective work…I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary…I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, Demi seemed to acknowledge their sexuality by saying they’d searched for both men and women on a dating app. This past October, during National Coming Out Day, they said they’ve known they liked girls since they were 17.

In March, on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Demi came out as pansexual, saying, “I’m so fluid now.” That same month, referring to their broken engagement to actor Max Ehrich, Demi told Entertainment Weekly, “I am too gay to marry a man right now…I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.