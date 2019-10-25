Demi Lovato channels Marie Antoinette with incredible Halloween costume

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboDemi Lovato pulled off an incredible transformation for Halloween this year.

The "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer unveiled her costume, channeling Marie Antoinette, in a series of Instagram snaps on Thursday.

Demi created the look with the help of celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega and celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton.

"Halloween round 1... I told y’all I don’t play on Halloween!! It’s my time to shine. glam team killed it," she captioned her selfie featuring the costume.

Demi also included a shot of the entire look, complete with towering blonde wig.

Her post, which had already received 1.5 million likes as of mid-afternoon Friday, received adoring comments from fans who were amazed by the look -- including Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza, and little sister, Madison De La Garza.

"Omg you look stunning!!!" her mom wrote, while her sister added, "LET THEM EAT CAKE."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.