Demi Lovato calls out LA froyo shop for “triggering” diet options

Demi Lovato is not happy with one L.A. frozen yogurt shop.

The singer, who’s in recovery for an eating disorder, blasted The Bigg Chill on social media over the weekend for its triggering diet options.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Do better please.”

She also included the hashtag “#dietculturevultures.”

The yogurt shop defended itself on its own Instagram Story, as well as in a DM to Demi, which she shared.

“We are not diet vultures,” the store wrote to her. “We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

Demi hit back that their service was also “terrible” and “rude,” and said her whole experience was “triggering and awful.”

“You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders — one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opios [sic] overdoses,” Lovato added. “Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

She sent them another message, with some suggestions for how to they can improve.

“I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that,” Demi wrote. “Labeling the snacks for celiac diabetes or vegans. When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs. health needs.”

