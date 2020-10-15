Demi Lovato brings message of "Commander In Chief" to life in new music video

Christopher Polk/NBC

Shortly after bringing down the house with her commanding performance of her new protest ballad “Commander In Chief,” Demi Lovato released the song’s emotionally charged music video on YouTube.

The song, which criticizes President Donald Trump for exacerbating the nation’s deep divide by stoking racial tensions while “you line your pockets deep,” features a diverse array of individuals of different ages and backgrounds who have presumably been affected by the president’s choices.

Among the crowd mouthing Demi’s words against a dark backdrop are a young Black girl, a wheelchair-bound woman, a deaf woman, and adults from a variety of ethnic backgrounds.

The camera then pans to the Grammy nominee as she chants “Won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down” as a tear rolls down her face.

The video ends with a teary eyed Lovato staring into the camera, as if begging for the president to acknowledge her and the people’s pain.

The singer, who performed the song live while sitting at a piano at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, also encouraged fans to “join me and vote in this year’s election.”

Lovato, whose song has sparked intense political backlash, told fans that she doesn’t “care if this ruins my career.”

“I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day,” she furthered. “I’m bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience i.e. your family.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



