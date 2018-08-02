Demi Lovato Being Urged To Quit Showbiz After Overdose

Now that it’s been over a week since Demi Lovato was hospitalized, it’s looking like she’s going to be released soon, but the hardest part has yet to come.

Fans and friends alike are worried about the possibility of Demi relapsing. So much so, that her team has threatened to quit if she doesn’t enter rehab. Friends closest to Demi are taking things a step further and are reportedly urging the young star to get out of showbiz altogether.

For those who don’t know, Demi was also a child actress and has been in the business since she was 13. According to her friends, she has never really had a day off.

Unfortunately, Demi still remains too ill with her nausea and high fever to REALLY discuss any rehab plans, but fingers crossed she decides to go because she has to want to help herself if anything is going to change.

What do you think Demi should do?

Have you ever had a friend who suffered from substance abuse?

How did you help them?