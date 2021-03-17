Demi Lovato/Ariana Grande collaboration confirmed for Demi's new album

Both singers hinted at it online but now it’s confirmed: Demi Lovato‘s new album, Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, will indeed feature a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The confirmation comes in a New York Times interview with Demi, which also reveals that the oldest song on the upcoming album was recorded on Valentine’s Day 2018. The collab with Ari was done in the last few weeks.

The New York Times also spoke to Demi’s manager, Scooter Braun, who says it was Ariana who convinced him to take on Demi as a client.

“I saw that she was scared, like, no one’s going to take me on,” Braun tells The New York Times of his initial meeting with Demi. “I asked Ariana’s opinion and she said, let me go to coffee with her. And by the time she got home, she texted me: You have to take her on, this is my friend. I want to know she’s safe.”

Another song on the album, “Melon Cake,” was inspired by the fat-free whipped cream-covered watermelon Demi’s former team used to give her on her birthday, in an attempt to keep her weight down. “California Sober,” another song, is Demi’s explanation of her current state.

“I haven’t been by-the-book sober since the summer of 2019,” Demi tells The New York Times, noting that she still uses marijuana and alcohol “in moderation.” “I realized if I don’t allow myself some wiggle room, I go to the hard s**t. And that will be the death of me.”

Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over arrives April 2.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.