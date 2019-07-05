Demi Lovato announces she is "taking a break" from Instagram

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Simone Joyner/Getty ImagesDemi Lovato is stepping away from Instagram for a bit.

The singer announced on her Instagram Stories late Wednesday that she’ll be taking another self-imposed social media hiatus.

“Taking a break for a while,” she wrote, adding, “Be kind.”

Her decision comes days after she showed her support for her new manager Scooter Braun, who is currently embroiled in a scandal with Taylor Swift following his purchase of her former record label and her back catalog of songs.

"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man," Demi wrote on her Instagram Story after Taylor publicly condemned Scooter as a bully. "Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is."

She added in a second post, "Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.