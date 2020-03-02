Demi Lovato announces new single, "I Love Me"

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessDemi Lovato is readying another new song for her new era.

Following the release of her emotional ballad "Anyone" last month, the singer has now announced a new single dropping this week.

On Instagram, she wrote, "Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday."

She added a slightly-blurred photo of herself walking down a city street, wearing a bright-red belted jacket and large hoop earrings.

You can pre-save or pre-add the single now.





Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.