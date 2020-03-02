Demi Lovato announces new single, "I Love Me"

Demi Lovato is readying another new song for her new era.
Following the release of her emotional ballad "Anyone" last month, the singer has now announced a new single dropping this week.
On Instagram, she wrote, "Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday."
She added a slightly-blurred photo of herself walking down a city street, wearing a bright-red belted jacket and large hoop earrings.
You can pre-save or pre-add the single now.
