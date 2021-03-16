Demi Lovato announces new album, Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato doesn’t just have a new documentary coming out, a new album is also on the horizon.

On Monday, the powerhouse songstress announced that her new album Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over will arrive on April 2.

Alongside the announcement, Demi shared the project’s cover art, which featured the singer dressed in a flowing red top while rocking long black tresses as she looks off into the distance with her hands on her hips. The image also has a seemingly holographic feature to it as it appears to be moving.

Prior to the social media reveal, Variety reported that the 28-year-old pop star shared the news while in a room on the Clubhouse app earlier in the evening and dished that the original title was just The Art of Starting Over before she added Dancing with the Devil to tie in the importance of her upcoming documentary of the same name.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” she explained. “When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.'”

The upcoming album will be the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s first since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

The four-part documentary-series Dancing With The Devil premieres on Youtube March 23.

Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over

🦋💖🌈 💿 #DWTDTAOSO

Album out April 2! Pre-save it here: https://t.co/nfMs1VXHjH pic.twitter.com/jqzqAG96ht — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2021