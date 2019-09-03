Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift apparently bury the Scooter Braun-shaped hatchet

Demi Lovato; ABC/Fred Lee

Demi Lovato; ABC/Fred LeeDemi Lovato is apparently not sorry for falling in love with Taylor Swift's new album, Lover -- enough that Demi offered an olive branch to Taylor on Instagram, which Taylor accepted.

The two singers reportedly had a falling out when Lovato's manager, Scooter Braun, acquired Swift's former label, Big Machine Label Group -- and by extension ownership of all her master recordings. That same day, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer lamented on her personal Tumblr that the buyout was her "worst case scenario" and accused Braun of being a manipulative bully.

That post drew a proverbial line in the sand that seemingly forced artists to pick a side. Lovato, understandably, defended her manager, which drew the ire of Swift's super fans.

Now, it seems the alleged dispute is over because Lovato is LOVING Lover. She expressed her praise on her Instagram stories, starting off with a screenshot of her playing Swift's "Cruel Summer," calling it "A Jam."

Demi then wrote to Taylor, "Life's too short for women to not support other women.. especially when women release great music. Great job."

Swift responded on her own Instagram stories, saying Demi's post "put the biggest smile on my face."

Lover has become Swift's sixth #1 album, and ties her with Lady Gaga for the most number-one albums in this decade among female artists, with five each.

